FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies and breezy winds continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies return to the area with breezy conditions for Tuesday.
As you are waking up this morning, temperatures are mild once again with most locations sitting in the low-mid 50s. Some of you might want the light jacket, others of you will be completely fine as you step out the door this morning.
That same area of low pressure will remain nearly stationary off the coast through the day today. It’s the same system that brought the cloudy and breezy weekend forecast. Highs today will still climb despite the cloudy skies. Look for highs to reach the mid-upper 60s for both the beaches and inland areas today. However, with that low pressure just being offshore, a few isolated sprinkles or light showers will be possible today at 20%. Most of us should remain dry.
Winds will remain breezy throughout the day. Gusts are times will remain at 25-30 mph throughout the day and into the evening hours. As that area of low pressure begins to pull away, warmer weather will begin to return to the forecast as our winds will begin to transition out of the south/southwest.
Highs on Wednesday will respond nicely with the upper 60s to lower 70s across the region. Eventually, we will be into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the week as a warm front moves through the area on Thursday/Friday.
Those warm temperatures will interact with a rather weak cold front for the end of the week, bringing a few showers and storms to the forecast on Friday. We will be warm enough for a couple rumbles of thunder and a few downpours mainly late Friday.
The mild weather will continue through the weekend with another chance at showers and storms on Sunday.
