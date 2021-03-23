FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies and breezy winds continue

That same area of low pressure will remain nearly stationary off the coast through the day today. It’s the same system that brought the cloudy and breezy weekend forecast. Highs today will still climb despite the cloudy skies. Look for highs to reach the mid-upper 60s for both the beaches and inland areas today. However, with that low pressure just being offshore, a few isolated sprinkles or light showers will be possible today at 20%. Most of us should remain dry.