Donations being accepted to aid Horry County officer injured in vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Donations are being accepted to help a Horry County police officer who was seriously injured in an on-duty crash earlier this month.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, an official fundraiser has been launched and a GoFundMe page set up by the Fraternal Order of Police Coastal Carolina Lodge 12.
“ALL monies raised will go directly to the officer and his wife, who is also an HCPD officer and must face the new challenge of becoming his caregiver,” a post on the HCPD’s Facebook page stated.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the afternoon of March 16 near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension in the Conway area.
According to the GoFundMe page, the officer remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
“He is expected to undergo multiple medical procedures to treat his extensive injuries, but the road to rehabilitation will be long and arduous, and the effects of his injuries will be life-altering,” a portion of the GoFundMe page stated.
The goal is to raise $25,000. To donate, click here.
According to the HCPD, any other fundraising efforts are unofficial and may be fraudulent.
“Do your research before contributing. Keep in mind, HCPD and our public safety partners will never call and request donations. If you receive such a call, it’s not HCPD,” department officials stated.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.