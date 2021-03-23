DHEC looking to fill over 100 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine may have their chance on Wednesday in Dillon.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control told WMBF News that there are 150 appointments still available at a mobile clinic in Dillon.
It goes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be located at 1647 Commerce Drive. The clinic will have the Moderna vaccine available for those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b.
Those who want to make an appointment can CLICK HERE or call 1-866-365-8110 or 843-774-5611.
