City of Florence breaks ground on $16 million multipurpose sports complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders marked the beginning of a new era on Monday for the Florence Parks and Recreation Department.
City leaders, Red Wolves baseball team ownership, and recreation staff broke ground on a $16 million sports complex right next to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
City of Florence Athletics Director Tim Wilson said the facility will have a huge impact on multiple youth programs.
“It gives our track program a home base, over the years we’ve had a good partnership with Florence School District 1, utilizing the track at West Florence (High School) now the track athletes will have a place to call home,” said Wilson.
The complex will also help bring youth baseball together. Baseball is the only sport in the city of Florence split into multiple leagues.
“Right now baseball is split up between Maple Park, McLeod Park, and Northside Park which is our Pal’s Little League. This facility will give us the opportunity to bring everyone under one league and it will give us the opportunity to explore other opportunities with our little league,” said Wilson.
The Florence Red Wolves are a collegiate summer baseball team consisting of some of the top college players in the country.
For years, they’ve played at Francis Marion University, but next spring they’ll begin to play at the new complex.
“To have the thought of coming out here and having our own home it means the world,” said Red Wolves President Cameron Kovach.
City leaders and Kovach hope the new facility can grow sports tourism in the area with tournaments and events.
The baseball games won’t be the only thing to enjoy at the new complex, Kovach said they’ll have other attractions for the entire family.
“We’re going to have plenty of things to add to the fan experience, whether it’s party decks, or beer gardens, or kid zones, everything and anything we can add to guest experience, the customer experience that’s what we’re going to do so it’s huge for us,” said Kovach.
