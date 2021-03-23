Celebration of life ceremony for former Myrtle Beach mayor set for April 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Loved ones will gather to say their final goodbyes to former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes next week.
Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said Tuesday a celebration of life ceremony for Rhodes will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Rhodes, who served as mayor of Myrtle Beach from 2005 until 2017, passed away from COVID-19 in January.
Kruea added the ceremony is not open to the general public but will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
In addition, it was announced the city will soon unveil the new sign at the former Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which has been renamed the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
That ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.
