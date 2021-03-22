With MUSC trial underway, fourth COVID-19 vaccine waits for approval

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fourth vaccine, currently undergoing trials at MUSC in Charleston, could be one step closer to approval in the United States.
Officials with AstraZeneca say the U.S. study of its vaccine shows it provides strong protection against the virus for adults of all ages.
AstraZeneca says the vaccine is 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, according to researchers. In the U.S. study, no one was hospitalized or developed severe disease after being vaccinated.
Recently, in other countries there were concerns about this vaccine and blood clots. However, investigators later found no link between the two.
MUSC is currently conducting a trial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Trial participant Kelly Warren was excited to hear the updates regarding its effectiveness.
“I would love to see a fourth vaccine authorized,” Warren said. “I think it’ll be great to get more people vaccinated faster and so we can all return to the lives we had before COVID.”
The next step is for the FDA advisory committee to discuss the findings of the vaccine study before deciding on emergency-use authorization.
Other countries have already authorized this vaccine.
As of Friday, more than 1 million in South Carolina have started the vaccination process. The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says 578,300 have completed the process, either by taking two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine.
That represents 14.1% of the state’s population, DHEC says.
