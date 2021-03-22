Train Like A Baller With Planet Fitness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Planet Fitness is a great gym and offers so much! They showed us a basketball themed workout and all you need is a medicine ball or a basketball to do this!
Power Slams – Stand with feet hip-width apart and rise up onto toes, holding a ball overhead. Explosively slam the ball into the ground. Allow the ball to bounce back into hands and repeat.
Ball pass pushups – Get into a plank position with a ball under one hand. Perform a push-up and then roll the ball to the other hand back and forth.
Reverse lunge pass under – Stand holding the ball at chest-height. Take a big step back into a lunge with the right foot. Pass the ball under the left leg. Return to standing and immediately repeat with your opposite leg.
