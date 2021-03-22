Surfside Beach church collecting truckloads of donations for Help 4 Kids

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For many people, Lent is a time to give something up. But for Surfside United Methodist Church, they’re using this season as a time to give.
Last month, the church started a mission to help bring in donations of food and other items for Help 4 Kids of Horry County.
The church expected to only generate enough donations to provide one truck load.
But Laura Whitt, associate pastor with Surfside UMC, said Help 4 Kids stopped by to pick up their fourth truck load on Monday.
“We’ve been amazed by the outpouring from our church and the community,” Whitt said.
Church members have collected donations since the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, and focuses on a different set of products each week.
From canned goods and pasta, to baby products and paper goods, the church has collected it all.
And with just two weeks left in their collection campaign, church leaders hope they can fill yet another truck.
“Food insecurity in our community is great, and we are called to serve those who are in need in any way, and this is a great need in our community. So, it’s a great opportunity for us to help and help families throughout the county,” Whitt said.
This week, Surfside UMC is collecting paper goods, and next week they’ll start collecting more perishable food items.
For more information on how and where to donate, visit the church’s website here.
