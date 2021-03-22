State suspends teaching certificate of woman charged in connection with Florence Co. child sex abuse case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County teacher accused of unlawful neglect of a child had her educator certificate suspended by the South Carolina State Board of Education.
Earlier this month, 40-year-old Mary Costa King Marsh was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. The S.C. Department of Education took up the matter of her certificate on March 16, according to the order.
“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Ms. Marsh may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students who may be under her instruction and that emergency action is required,” the order stated.
Marsh has over 17 years of educator experience, according to the SCDE order. At the time of her arrest, she was a teacher with Florence School District Five, it stated. Florence School District Five District Superintendent Randy Smiley previously said she was on leave.
The order states Mary Marsh’s educator certificate is summarily suspended until a due process hearing is held and/or the matter is otherwise resolved.
Her arrest stemmed from a child abuse investigation. Also charged was 51-year-old Christopher Garrett Marsh, who faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Beginning in the middle of 2015, Christopher Marsh allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was five years old at the time, authorities said.
The abuse reportedly continued through February 2021.
According to investigators, Mary Marsh was aware of the abuse in 2015 but continued to allow the child to be exposed.
On the day before his arrest, Christopher Marsh submitted his resignation from the Florence School District 5 board, where he had served as the school board chairman.
