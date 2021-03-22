Police: Man arrested for burning ex’s house

GEORGTOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says they have arrested a man for stealing from an ex-girlfriend’s house and subsequently burning it down.
Reports state Dedrick Lavar Adams, 42, has been charged with 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree arson.
GPD says they first responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Reservoir Street at 7 p.m. Saturday. The house belongs to Adams ex-girlfriend and children.
No one was home at the time of the fire and police say no one was injured. Adams was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and police say he is awaiting a bond hearing.
