Parents of HCS students can choose virtual program for 2021-22 school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parents of students in Horry County Schools will have the opportunity to enroll their children in the HCS Virtual program for next school year.
According to information from the district, from April 19 through April 30, parents of current HCS students will receive an email offering them the option for their students to commit to the kindergarten through 12 grade HCS Virtual program for the 2021-22 school year.
If parents want their student to attend his or her brick-and-mortar school for the 2021-22 school year, no action is required and the email can be deleted, according to the district.
Staff said all commitments to attend the virtual program are final and the decision cannot be changed.
HCS officials recommend parents learn more about the virtual program by clicking here, and possibly speaking to their child’s teachers, guidance counselor or school administration.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.