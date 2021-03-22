New picnic shelters ready for use at Myrtle Beach’s Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Three new picnic shelters are ready for use at Warbird Park in Myrtle Beach.
According to information from the city, construction of the shelters was funded by the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority. The total cost was just under $50,000.
The shelters at the park, located on Farrow Parkway in The Market Common, feature covers, concrete pads and either picnic tables or benches, city officials said.
Reservations are not required to use the picnic shelters, according to the city.
