N.C. man accused of shooting woman after trying to take her cellphone

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A Laurinburg man faces attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman early Monday morning.
Laurinburg police officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 a.m. in the area of Covington and Second streets.
When they arrived, police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
She told officers that 28-year-old Eugene Johnson Jr. had tried to take her cellphone and then shot her. She also told police that Johnson went back to his home in the 500 block of Second Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover, while police secured the area around Johnson’s home.
A negotiator was used to try and make contact with Johnson until he came out of the home about 15 minutes later and he surrendered to the police.
He has been charged with attempted murder, communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Johnson is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.