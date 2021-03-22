Myrtle Beach gas prices up nearly 70 cents from last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Despite a slight dip in prices the past week, Myrtle Beach gas prices are nearly 70 cents higher than a year ago.
As of Monday, the average price of gas in Myrtle Beach is $2.62 per gallon, according to data from Gas Buddy. This is 2.8 cents less than the average price last week.
But gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 69.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, Gas Buddy reports.
Across the country, the national average price of gas has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday.
But the national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy.
“With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil’s recent rise.”
