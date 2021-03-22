LIST: Easter activities happening across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The days are getting longer and warmer, the flowers are starting to bloom and the candy sections are once again stocked with seasonal treats.
It means Easter is almost here!
With the majority of Easter events scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many family-friendly activities are returning for 2021.
This list will be updated as more events are announced:
Saturday, March 27
Barefoot Bunny Hop – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Barefoot Landing
Sunday, March 28
Thursday, April 1
Virtual Egg Hunt – 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. – Hosted by Conway Alive
Easter Community Carnival - 6 to 8 p.m. - Ekklesia Christian Church
Friday, April 2
Parent/Child Easter Egg Hunt (4 months to 3 years) – 10 to 11 a.m. – The Little Gym of Florence
Easter Egg Hunt (3 to 12 years) – 4 to 7 p.m. – The Little Gym of Florence
Saturday, April 3
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 8 to 10 a.m. – Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach
Breakfast with the Bunny – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach
39th Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. – McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach
Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt – 10 to 11 a.m. – Memorial Park in Surfside Beach
Phots with the Easter Bunny – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lulu’s at Barefoot Landing
Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 1 to 2 p.m. – Huckabee Complex
