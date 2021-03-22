LIST: Easter activities happening across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff | March 22, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The days are getting longer and warmer, the flowers are starting to bloom and the candy sections are once again stocked with seasonal treats.

It means Easter is almost here!

With the majority of Easter events scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many family-friendly activities are returning for 2021.

This list will be updated as more events are announced:

Saturday, March 27

Barefoot Bunny Hop – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Barefoot Landing

Easter Bunny Experience – 1 p.m. – Heroes Harbor stage at Broadway at the Beach

Sunday, March 28

Easter Bunny Experience – 1 p.m. – Heroes Harbor stage at Broadway at the Beach

Thursday, April 1

Virtual Egg Hunt – 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. – Hosted by Conway Alive

Easter Community Carnival - 6 to 8 p.m. - Ekklesia Christian Church

Friday, April 2

Parent/Child Easter Egg Hunt (4 months to 3 years) – 10 to 11 a.m. – The Little Gym of Florence

Easter Egg Hunt (3 to 12 years) – 4 to 7 p.m. – The Little Gym of Florence

Saturday, April 3

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 8 to 10 a.m. – Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach

Breakfast with the Bunny – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Hard Rock Café at Broadway at the Beach

39th Annual North Myrtle Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. – McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach

Sensory Friendly Easter Egg Hunt – 10 to 11 a.m. – Memorial Park in Surfside Beach

Phots with the Easter Bunny – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Lulu’s at Barefoot Landing

Surfside Beach Easter Egg Hunt – 1 to 2 p.m. – Huckabee Complex

