Krispy Kreme offering a free doughnut a day for showing a COVID-19 vaccine card

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to information from the doughnut chain, starting Monday, March 22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination record card will receive a free glazed doughnut.
Information on Krispy Kreme’s website states qualified guests include anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A sticker stating a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for the offer, according to the company.
Vaccination efforts continue across South Carolina and the U.S. as a whole.
According to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, over one million residents in the state have now started the COVID-19 vaccination process.
As of March 19, the number stands at 1,045,236, state health officials said.
