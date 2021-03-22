HCS: All plexiglass installations to be completed by March 31; teacher vaccinations continue

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools provided a new timeline on when plexiglass installations will be done at all schools.
During the Horry County Board of Education meeting on Monday night, the district said 48 of 55 schools have plexiglass completed.
WMBF News reporter Jennifer Roberts is inside the Board of Education meeting and will provide updates impacting students and families on WMBF News at 11 p.m.
Plexiglass has been installed in all elementary and middle schools, which has allowed five days of face-to-face learning in the classrooms.
The school district has been phasing in high schools as plexiglass installations are completed at each school. Leaders hope to announce on Friday which schools will be allowed to reopen next, including Aynor and Conway high schools.
Leaders with Horry County Schools expects to have all plexiglass installations completed by March 31.
Meanwhile, teachers in the district continue to get their vaccinations through a partnership with Conway Medical Center.
Vaccinations began with clinics on March 12 and 13. The district said a total of 374 teachers and school staff received their first doses.
There were also two clinics on March 19 and 20. The district didn’t have exact turnout numbers but believe close to 500 employees received a shot.
The third clinic will take place on March 27. It’s not clear if more vaccine clinics will happen after that date.
