FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today, warmer weather through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today with partly cloudy skies here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After a weekend with more cloud cover, windy conditions and cooler temperatures, it’s a nice change of pace as we start off the work week.
It’s comfortable for the most part this morning. A light jacket may be needed for some of you but as we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will respond nicely. Highs today will reach the mid-upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Enjoy today’s sunshine because another round of cloud cover will return for the middle and end of the work week.
Temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 60s for the beaches and inland areas. Unfortunately, we don’t climb too much because the cloud cover will begin to thicken up. We’re nearly the same on Wednesday with the upper 60s on the beach and the lower 70s inland. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature an isolated 20% chance of a shower for the forecast.
By late Tuesday and into Wednesday, a couple of stray showers will try to work into the area. Even right now, those chances look minimal and should cause no reason for worry if you have outdoor plans. We will keep the rain chance at 20% for both days but the best chance of rain looks to arrive on Friday.
Highs will rebound into the low-mid 70s by Thursday as a warm front swings through the area. That warm front will bring a cloudy but warm Thursday with most of the area remaining dry. As of right now, any showers look to remain to our north and to the west. Unfortunately, that won’t last long as a cold front looks to bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to end the week on Friday. For right now, our chance of rain will be at 40%. Let us focus on Friday. You can just focus on the calm weather for today.
