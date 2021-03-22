FIRST ALERT: Sunshine today, warmer weather through the week

Highs will rebound into the low-mid 70s by Thursday as a warm front swings through the area. That warm front will bring a cloudy but warm Thursday with most of the area remaining dry. As of right now, any showers look to remain to our north and to the west. Unfortunately, that won’t last long as a cold front looks to bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms to end the week on Friday. For right now, our chance of rain will be at 40%. Let us focus on Friday. You can just focus on the calm weather for today.