FIRST ALERT: Lingering clouds and gusty breezes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies and a gusty breeze will linger through Tuesday ahead of a big late week warm up.
Low pressure will remain nearly stationary off the coast of the Carolinas through Tuesday. This is the same area of low pressure that brought the periods of cloudy skies and gusty winds over the weekend. With very little movement of the system, more cloudy skies at times will be likely through Tuesday. A sprinkle or two will remain possible as well, but no significant rain is expected. Tuesday’s rain chances are just 20%
Winds will remain gusty at times through tonight and Tuesday. Occasional gusts of 25-30 mph will remain possible.
High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the lower to middle 60s at the beach to the middle to upper 60s inland.
As the area of low pressure begins to pull away through the middle of the week, milder weather will return. Temperatures will climb to near 70 on Wednesday with lingering clouds.
By the end of the week, temperatures will climb well into the 70s near the beaches and to 80 for the Pee Dee.
A few showers and storms will be possible on Friday.
The mild weather will continue through the weekend with another chance at showers and storms on Sunday.
