Easter basket giveaway at Ekklesia Church and The Bargain Warehouse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Bargain Warehouse plans to give away nearly 10,000 Easter baskets for the Easter holiday.
The baskets will be given out at the Family Easter Festival happening at Ekklesia Church on April 1st from 6-8pm. You can also take part in the drive-through Easter basket giveaway at The Bargain Warehouse happening Friday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 3rd from 9am-2pm, or until they run out.
An outdoor Easter celebration will also take place at Ekklesia Church on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 10am.
