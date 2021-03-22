DHEC: S.C. registers 343 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

By WMBF News Staff | March 22, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 1:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 343 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 459,772 and deaths to 7,969, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 22 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. In Florence County, four new virus cases were reported along with three additional deaths.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.



According to DHEC, 11,407 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4%.

For the latest information on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

More information related to COVID-19 can be found by visiting scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

