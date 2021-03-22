Demolition begins at former Myrtle Beach motel that evicted tenants days before Christmas

Crews have started demolishing the former Aquarius Motel off Mr. Joe White Avenue. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Demolition is underway at the former Aquarius Motel in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News drove by the site along Mr. Joe White Avenue and noticed crews tearing down parts of the building.

There was controversy when the motel closed because it gave tenants eight days to pack up and leave, just two weeks before Christmas.

According to the South Carolina Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, the landlord can give week-to-week tenants a seven-day notice, so the motel was within its rights.

WMBF News has reached out to the city of Myrtle Beach to get information on what will be built at the former motel site.

