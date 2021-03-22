HCPD: No signs of foul play as death investigation continues in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department conducted a death investigation Monday night near Conway.
Authorities were called to Carolina Lakes Boulevard near Highway 544 after a body was found in some woods.
Horry County police officers from the Horry County Animal Care Control Environmental Services team are assisting because a dog was found at the scene.
A lieutenant with the Horry County Police Department said there were no signs of trauma and they don’t suspect foul play at this time.
The department added that there is believed to be no risk to the community.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were also on the scene to help with the traffic control in the area.
