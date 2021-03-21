Within weeks, another Boy Scouts trailer stolen from second troop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A local Boy Scouts troop say their trailer and thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been stolen from behind a Summerville church.
This theft comes just weeks after a different trailer was taken from another BSA troop at a church in North Charleston.
Nicholas Gunter, the scout master for Boy Scout Troop 750 said he found the trailer missing from behind Stallsville United Methodist Church on Saturday.
“We had some of other scout members and they’re also part of the trustees here at the church met me up here in we just looked and said, ‘Where is the trailer?’” Gunter said. “Shortly after that, we called the Summerville Police Department.”
Troop members say the trailer had all the boys’ camping gear, totaling around $7,000 lost including the trailer.
“All of our equipment, patrol stuff,” member Michael Ranly said. “Basically everything we use on a day-to-day and for camp outs in general.”
Gunter said this is not the first time their trailer has been taken.
“This is the second time they’ve been stolen from here,” Gunter said. “It is taken from the kids. It’s not mine, it doesn’t bother me any. It just kills me because we take it to support our youth.”
Mother Amanda Sova said between the trailer stolen weeks ago from another troop and now, she is tired of seeing equipment taken from children.
“My son’s been planning a lot of camping trips. He loves camping,” Sova said. “All my kids are in scouting and at this point, it affects everyone.”
Despite their disappointment, Ranly said in the spirit of the scouts, he wants to take this moment as a learning opportunity.
“I could say it’s a learning experience too,” Ranly said. “Be more vigilant and check your equipment more often.”
Troop leaders are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Summerville Police Department.
