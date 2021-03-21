Six-run fifth inning pushes Chants to 9-6 road win at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coastal Carolina scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers 9-6 on Sunday afternoon and clinch the non-conference series win on the road in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The win pushes CCU to 12-6 on the season, while the loss drops WVU to 8-7 on the year.
Timely hitting was key for the Chanticleers on Sunday, as the visitors in black had just five hits on the day led by Alex Gattinelli’s (2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) team-high two hits while Parker Chavers (1-for-3, BB, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) matched Gattinelli with two RBIs in the win.
BT Riopelle (1-for-5, RBI) continued his hitting streak, while Eric Brown (0-for-3, 2 BB, run) saw his hitting streak end at 14-straight games.
Picking up his team-high fourth win of the season was Keaton Hopwood (4-0), as the freshman righty entered the game in the fifth and pitched 3.0-scoreless innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out one out of the bullpen.
West Virginia had six players combine for nine hits on the day led by shortstop Mikey Kluska (3-for-5, 2 runs) picking up a game-high three hits, while fellow middle infielder Tyler Doanes (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs) and third baseman Kevin Brophy (1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, run) combined to drive in five RBIs in the loss.
WVU reliever Carlson Reed (0-1) picked up the loss, as the righty was all over the place, giving up four runs on one hit, two walks, a hit batter, and two strikeouts over 1.1 innings of work.
Despite being held without a hit for the first four innings of the game, and a total of nine-straight innings dating back to Saturday afternoon’s contest, the Chants were able to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on two walks, a wild pitch, and an RBI ground ball to the right side from Gattinelli.
The Mountaineers took their first lead of the game one inning later, as a hit-by-pitch and an infield single would come around to score on a Doanes’ two-run double to left-center field to put the home team in front at 2-1 with one out.
WVU looked to add to its lead two batters later as a fly ball to center field appeared to be deep enough to score Doanes from third. However, Chavers came up firing from center field and rifled a laser to home plate where catcher Tanner Garrison applied the tag for the inning-ending double play.
After the Mountaineers’ doubled their score on a two-run home run to right field off the bat of Brophy to take a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the Chanticleers’ bats woke up in the top of the fifth.
The big-inning rally began with Garrison taking a pitch off the helmet and then Dale Thomas battling for a free pass to put runners on first and second with no outs.
The hit drought ended with a bunt single by freshman Billy Underwood, who was trying to move the runners up 90-feet. However, he was able to leg out the bunt, and then an errant throw by the pitcher on the play allowed Garrison to score from second and cut the WVU lead to two at 4-2.
The inning continued with a sacrifice fly from Nick Lucky, a walk to Brown, and a wild pitch before Chavers singled up the middle to score both Lucky and Brown and tie the game up at 4-4.
With the bats alive, Gattinelli followed with an RBI triple to the wall in right-center field and then scored on a Riopelle base hit up the middle to give the Chants a 6-4 lead midway through the contest.
Hopwood would relieve starter Jacob Maton (4.0 IP, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 BB, 2 K) and pitch around a single in the fifth and two walks and a balk in the seventh to keep the Chants in front.
Coastal added to its lead in the top of the seventh with the help of two walks and a wild pitch, as Garrison plated one run on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right field while Gattinelli, who had the lone hit of the inning, scored from third on a wild pitch to extend the CCU lead to five at 9-4 with three innings to play.
The Mountaineers scored one run in the eighth and another in the ninth but saw both innings ended on a strikeout to put the final score at 9-6 in favor of the Chants.
Coastal stranded six runners on base, three less than WVU’s nine stranded base runners. Both teams had one throwing error, both from the pitcher spot, and turned one double play.
Coastal is scheduled to return home to host the College of Charleston (5-9) on Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
The Cougars have not played since March 13 due to COVID-19 protocols within their program.