Man in custody after inciting terror with chainsaw at NC hotel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A man accused of threatening others with a chainsaw at a Raleigh hotel is in custody.
Sunday around 1:30 p.m., Raleigh police said they “have a suspect in custody in connection with the incident.”
Police surrounded the Red Roof Inn on South Saunders Street after responding to a disturbance call on Saturday night at 9:15.
The man threatened several people, but no one was hurt. Police said the man used a chainsaw to menace victims.
The man in question eventually left the hotel in what appeared to be a dark-colored sedan.
Security footage captured a glimpse of the man, who was wearing a dark green baseball cap, a long white coat, dark jeans, and white shoes.
The motive surrounding the man’s actions is not known.
The suspect was wanted for attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and damage to property.
