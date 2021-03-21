FIRST ALERT: Another dreary day before warmer weather makes a return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies, off and on rain, and cool temperatures make a return for the second half of the weekend. The best chance of rain will take place along the Grand Strand, and especially the shoreline. That’s where there is a 30% chance of a few light to moderate downpours. Further inland, about a 20% chance of rain can be expected with best chances taking place this morning.