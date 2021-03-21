FIRST ALERT: Another dreary day before warmer weather makes a return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies, off and on rain, and cool temperatures make a return for the second half of the weekend. The best chance of rain will take place along the Grand Strand, and especially the shoreline. That’s where there is a 30% chance of a few light to moderate downpours. Further inland, about a 20% chance of rain can be expected with best chances taking place this morning.
Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw for Saturday. Highs will still remain well below normal for most, reaching the low 60s along the Grand Strand and middle 60s for the Pee Dee.
As we head into the new week, improvements do arrive to the forecast! Sunshine makes a return as early as Monday and clearing skies allows for a nice warm up to begin. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s for the first half of the week, with highs approaching the low and middle 70s by the end of the week!
Along with those warming temperatures will come increasing rain chances. So far, there’s still some discrepancies regarding the timing of this next weather maker. However, do expect shower activity to move into the forecast by end of week, with the chance of a few storms as well.
