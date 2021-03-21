DSS extends deadline for P-EBT address verification

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services has extended the deadline to verify addresses of families eligible to receive pandemic food assistance.
Families have until Sunday to verify that the correct address is on file.
The Department of Social Services says the next round of payments will be sent in the form of a card by April 16.
Officials say thousands of cards were returned last time due to inaccurate addresses.
The program is available to families of students who are on free or reduced lunch and do not have access to in-school meals.
Addresses can be verified on the DSS website.
