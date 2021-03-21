DHEC: Over 1 million SC residents have started COVID-19 vaccination process

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over one million residents in South Carolina have now started the COVID-19 vaccination process, according to health officials.
New data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that 1,045,236 residents statewide have started the process as of March 19.
That’s around 25.5% of South Carolina residents ages 15 and up, based on estimates from the U.S. Census.
Of that number, 615,643 had taken the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the FDA, while 400,234 were given the Moderna vaccine.
In addition, DHEC’s data shows 566,218 more residents, or 13.8% of those ages 15 and up, have completed the vaccination process.
Over half of those who are completely vaccinated were given the Pfizer vaccine, while over 157,000 were given the Moderna vaccine.
In addition, state health officials said 29,341 doses of the single-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine had also been administered in South Carolina.
Other data released by DHEC also shows that 5.1% of vaccines administered in South Carolina were received by non-residents of the state and that the average age of vaccine recipients in South Carolina is 60.
South Carolina is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan, which includes those 55 and older as well as frontline workers and those in Phase 1A.
Click here to visit DHEC’s dashboard for more information.
