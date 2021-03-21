DHEC: Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 35 more deaths reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 654 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 459,417 and deaths to 7,953, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 48 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. In Florence County, 15 new virus cases were reported along with an additional death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 20,445 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.3%.
