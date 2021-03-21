Coroner identifies 2 dead after shooing at Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people found dead in a Florence motel room as deputies attempted to serve felony warrants have been identified.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Sunday that 21-year-old Chautress Evelyn Like, of Westerville, Ohio and 25-year-old Donovan McMillan, of Hartsville, were both found dead in a room at the Suburban Inn on West Lucas Street on Friday.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators with the U.S. Marshals attempted to serve felony warrants Friday afternoon at the motel.
Officials said two shots were then heard from the room as authorities announced themselves.
Authorities later decided to enter the room after not hearing from anyone for a period of time, after which they found both suspects were found deceased.
No shots were fired by authorities, and there were no other reported injuries.
von Lutcken says autopsies are scheduled at MUSC in Charleston, and the cause of death is pending.
SLED is assisting county authorities in the investigation.
