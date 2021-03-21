Chants lose in series finale to South Alabama

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina softball team dropped the series finale to the South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 6-0 SBC) on Sunday afternoon at St. John Stadium by the score of 11-1. The Chanticleers fall to 7-12 overall on the season, and 1-5 in Sun Belt Conference play in the loss.
Jags’ pitcher Olivia Lackie earned the five-inning, complete-game victory as she allowed four hits and one run on the day.
USA added four runs through the first three innings on starting pitcher Kaitlin Beasley-Polko, before they broke open the game in the fourth inning against the CCU bullpen.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Jaguars sent 12 batters to the plate and extended their lead to 11-0, highlighted by four consecutive doubles from the heart of their lineup.
Abby Krzyweicki, Kennedy Ortiz, Shelby Sloan, and Belle Wolfenden recorded doubles in the fourth. Krzyweicki, Wolfenden, and eighth-place hitter Victoria Ortiz combined for seven RBI in the inning.
CCU rallied on Lackie in the fifth inning as catcher Mackenzie Beyer led off the stanza with her third home run of the season. After the Jags’ starter got Chants’ second baseman Taylor Sweigart to pop out, she allowed a walk to Peyton Rivas for the second straight time. Lackie surrendered her fourth hit of the day to senior Makiya Thomas on a single up the middle but closed the door on the Chanticleer come back with consecutive popouts to end the game.
Thomas led the Chanticleers’ order with two hits in the loss.
Beasley-Polko drops to 5-6 on the season as allowed four runs, three earned in three innings of work.
Wolfenden led the South Alabama lineup as she batted 2-for-3 on the afternoon with four RBI.
The Chanticleers will look to get back on track as they travel down the road to play Charleston Southern on Wednesday, March 24, part of a doubleheader that is scheduled for 4 p.m.