Chanticleers to open CBI against Bryant

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will open play in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) Monday, March 22, at 2:30 p.m. at the Ocean Arena in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CCU (16-7) and Bryant (15-6) have never met on the hardcourt and the organizers got the perfect matchup by pitting these two teams against each other.
The two teams that mirror each other as both teams score 80 or more points per game, like to get up-and-down the court, and also like to apply defensive pressure. Both teams also rebound the basketball well, averaging 40 and more per game.
Another constant in both programs were their losses. While neither team lost many games, they both lost several one and two-possession games. Among CCU’s seven losses, three were by three points, two by four points, and one by six.
By comparison, Bryant had six losses with one of those an 85-84 road loss at Syracuse. They also have two losses by two points, one three-point loss, and one by seven points.
The Bulldogs have a lineup that consists of five double-digit scorers led by Peter Kiss and his 16.9 points per game. Michael Green also clips the 16 points mark scoring 16.2, while Charles Pride scores 13.5 points per game and also hauls in seven rebounds per outing. Chris Childs is averaging 13.4 points per game and Hall Elisias clips in with 10.5 per game, and also leads Bryant in rebounding averaging eight per game. He is also one of the top shot-blockers in the game at 2.62 per game which is 13th nationally.
CCU will counter with the 2020-21 Sun Belt Player of the Year, DeVante’ Jones, and his 20 points per game. The Chants will also call on Deanthony Tipler to continue his 14.5 points off the bench and Essam Mostafa to score (11.4) and rebound (8.6) against a tall and athletic team. Tyrik Dixon, who just came back from an injury two games prior, is scoring 10.9 points per game.
Garrick Green has been a constant performer, especially since moving into the starting lineup. He averages over eight points and five rebounds per game, while Ebrima Dibba adds scoring (7.4), rebounding (5.5), and a Sun Belt-best 5.2 assists per game.
The winner of this game will move on to the semifinals where they will face the winner of the Stetson/Bowling Green game on Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The game can be seen live on FLOHOOPS.com or heard live on 105.5 HANK FM.
All links for the live stats, audio, and video can be found at GoCCUsports.com.