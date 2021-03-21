Chanticleers to open CBI against Bryant

The Bulldogs have a lineup that consists of five double-digit scorers led by Peter Kiss and his 16.9 points per game. Michael Green also clips the 16 points mark scoring 16.2, while Charles Pride scores 13.5 points per game and also hauls in seven rebounds per outing. Chris Childs is averaging 13.4 points per game and Hall Elisias clips in with 10.5 per game, and also leads Bryant in rebounding averaging eight per game. He is also one of the top shot-blockers in the game at 2.62 per game which is 13th nationally.