Tidelands Health physician among top of St. Baldrick’s fundraisers, shaves head for cancer research

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand physician is among the top fundraisers in the nation for St. Baldrick’s Day.
The foundation seeks to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research. According to the foundation, more children in the U.S. die from cancer every year than any other disease.
It seeks to raise more money to fund new treatments and research for childhood cancers.
In the Grand Strand, Dr. Dan Single from Tidelands Health is one of the top earners for St. Baldrick’s in the country, having raised over $12,700 so far.
After growing his hair out for several years, he shaved it Friday night.
His new look is something his daughter, Violet, said she isn’t quite used to yet.
“I was a little shocked that he had like that many scars on his head,” she said. “That’s what I was shocked about.”
The fundraiser is still ongoing.
