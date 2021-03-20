Tidelands Health continues vaccinating Georgetown County School District teachers

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - After a year of flipping back and forth between online and hybrid learning, many teachers across South Carolina are eager to get vaccinated and return to their classrooms.
Tidelands Health continued vaccinating teachers with the Georgetown County School District against COVID-19 during an event Saturday.
Cosmetology teacher Kyea Sturkin said she had been looking forward to this moment for a while.
“Just to make sure we can stay safe. My girls, the rest of my family, and my students of course,” she said.
She said it’s been difficult to teach cosmetology under a hybrid model but now that she’s gotten her first dose she’s a little more relieved.
“If everybody can stick together and do what we need to do the community can be a whole lot safer,” said Sturkin.
Hundreds of educators with GCSD got vaccinated against COVID-19 at Saturday’s clinic.
Tidelands Health said it worked all week to make sure teachers got their shots along with anyone else who was eligible and wanted one.
Officials said around 700 staff members from GCSD have received at least one dose.
GCSD Safety and Risk Management Executive Director Alan Walters said with teachers vaccinated, they won’t have to quarantine should they come in close contact with someone who tested positive and doesn’t show symptoms.
He also said this will make it easier for schools to stay open.
“We want teachers in the classroom, we want kids in the classroom, and we want them to feel safe while they’re in there,” said Walters. “Hopefully we’re about to turn the corner.”
Tidelands Health is currently booking appointments for the vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B.
