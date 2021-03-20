South Carolina begins spring practice

“Obviously, what he did as a player speaks for itself,” said Coach Beamer. “We told our team this - here’s a guy who was somewhat under recruited coming into Carolina, to have the career that he had here, and then to have a 10- or 11-year career in the NFL, make two Pro Bowls, play in a Super Bowl. He’s got a fantastic story. He’ll be a great resource for us as a staff. He’ll be here to help our offense and special teams as an analyst and assist Connor Shaw and Derrick Moore in their roles. He can’t coach on the field, but he will be a great resource for us.