SC father appears in court after fire kills baby, injures toddler

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg County father appeared at a bond hearing Friday on neglect charges after a house fire killed his baby and injured his toddler.
Ryan Foster was in charge of caring for the children at the time of the Feb. 23 trailer fire on Lapear Drive and faces two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
The coroner said 19-month-old Brooklyn Foster died.
Arrest warrants said a 3-year-old was also in the home and suffered smoke inhalation.
Warrants said he left them alone for “an extended period of time.”
During Friday’s hearing, officials said Foster “made up a series of events that didn’t match the scene.” Foster initially said he fell asleep on the sofa as the children played and woke up to the microwave exploding, according to investigators. He also told investigators he got the 3-year-old and the 7-year-old out of the house.
Through the investigation, officials told the court that Foster left the 3-year-old and the 19-month-old at home alone while he went to the bus stop to get the 7-year-old child.
The bus stop was about a minute away from the trailer according to the investigator.
The bus ran late and Foster was gone for approximately 17-to-18 minutes, an investigator said.
Foster has an assault and battery conviction from 2012 and is currently out on bond for three counts of cruelty to children from a September 2020 incident in Spartanburg County, said Jennifer Jordan, with the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Two of those counts involve the two victims in the fire, she said.
The 3-year-old and the older child are currently in the care of the Department of Social Services.
Jordan read a statement from a children’s advocate assigned to the case, saying she was concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the children and that Foster is a danger to the community.
Foster was given a $20,000 cash surety bond with GPS monitoring and home detention.
His next scheduled court appearance is on May 27 at 9 a.m.
