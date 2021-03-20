Police searching for suspects in connection to ATM theft in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for suspects connected to an ATM theft in the Pee Dee.
The Florence Police Department said officers responded to an alarm at the Anderson Brothers Bank on South Cashua Drive at 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officers discovered the ATM was missing when arriving on the scene.
Police later learned a piece of heavy machinery was stolen from a nearby construction site and was used to remove the ATM from its foundation.
The machinery was later found abandoned in an adjacent lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
