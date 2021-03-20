Mar. 19 SCHSL baseball, softball scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another week of high school baseball and softball action has come to a close across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Most of our local squads are either in the midst or close to beginning region play. Scores from tonight’s games can be found below.
BASEBALL
Conway 5 - St. James 4
Socastee 12 - Sumter 1
North Myrtle Beach 13 - Carolina Forest 0
Aynor 10 - Myrtle Beach 0
Blythewood 15 - West Florence 1
South Florence 6 - Lake City 1 (Game 1)
South Florence 10 - Lake City 0 (Game 2)
Lake View 15 - Mullins 0
Latta 8 - Johnsonville 6
SOFTBALL
St. James 15 - Conway 7
West Florence 8 - Latta 4
Dillon 6 - Lake View 5
