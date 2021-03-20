Grand Strand parents respond to updated CDC guidance for schools.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revising guidelines for schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal agency now says having students three feet apart while wearing masks is enough to curb the spread of the virus.
The CDC on Friday announced updates to its Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools, which could help to allow more students in the classrooms.
The recommendations include:
- At least three feet of space between desks in elementary schools, even in towns and cities where community spread is high, so long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.
- 3 feet of distance in middle and high schools, so long as there is not a high level of spread in the community. If there is, the distance should be at least six feet.
- Clarified the role of community transmission levels in decision-making.
- Added guidance on interventions when clusters occur.
- Clarified that ventilation is a component of strategies to clean and maintain healthy facilities.
The CDC says universal mask-wearing is a must under these new recommendations.
Another part of updated guidance that has some community residents talking is the CDC’s recommendation to remove plastic shields or other barriers between desks.
“We don’t have a lot of evidence of their effectiveness in preventing transmission,” said Greta Massetti, who leads the CDC’s Community Interventions Task Force.
David and Roxanne Warner have two sons enrolled in Horry County Schools’ brick-and-mortar program and are curious as to how the district will act going forward.
“It could be good in a social aspect [way] but the thing that concerns me is what the district does with that information,” said David Warner. “What is their plan?”
“I think the main part [to focus on in this discussion] is if the kids and the teachers are safe,” added Roxanne Warner.
The Warners’ said ensuring teachers are fully vaccinated must continue to be a priority, so everyone in the classrooms and family members back home feels safer.
Laura Inkpen has a daughter also enrolled in HCS’s traditional learning program. She says 5-days of face-to-face instruction is helping her child do better in the classroom.
Inkpen says in the event something changed with plexiglass barriers inside of Horry County Schools, it would be a loss to see the barriers removed because of how much time the school invested with installing them.
On the other hand, she’d also be happy to see them removed because she’s been told it’s a distraction for some students. Either way, Inkpen said she trusts the school district to do what’s best for her child.
“I’m pretty confident the kids have been okay,” she said. “It seems like the parents are more on top of the kids. Where before [ the pandemic happened] they may have sent [their kids] to school [when they were ill] because they had to go to work. I think now’s it’s more contained. I think people are not taking that risk. If little Billy has the sniffles, Billy’s not going.”
WMBF News reached out to Horry County School officials to confirm if any of the CDC’s updated guidance impacts their plans. We are waiting for a response.
The district has spent $5 million from the South Carolina Department of Education and CARES Act funds to install plexiglass barriers inside all schools. The goal was to have barriers installed in all HCS schools by sometime this month.
Like many South Carolina school districts, HCS has been following DHEC’s reopening guidance, which suggested schools implement three feet of distance inside the classrooms where plexiglass barriers were properly installed. Mask-wearing has also been a requirement.
The Georgetown County School District has also been following the state agency’s guidance and says as of now, no changes will be made to their plans.
“With elementary schools, [the CDC is] saying take the plexiglass down,” said Alan Walters, Executive Director for Safety & Risk Management for Georgetown County School District. “The question would be when and how that would extend to the middle and high schools. We’re not going to do anything in Georgetown County School district until we get updated guidance from DHEC. The state department of education has turned it over to DHEC and their epidemiologists and medical team is going to look back and review [this updated guidance] and see if they need to make any adjustments to it.”
Walters says he’s keeping a close eye on both DHEC’s incidence rate reports and the CDC’s community transmission reports, which categories the virus transmission levels in the counties.
Based on what happens with DHEC determining whether or not to implement the barrier guidance, Walters says the CDC data could play a role in determining what happens with plexiglass inside of the middle and high schools for his district.
ADVOCACY GROUP SKEPTICAL ABOUT NEW GUIDANCE
On the state level, a South Carolina advocacy group says it’s concerned about the CDC relaxing social distancing restrictions inside the schools.
Sherry East, President of the South Carolina Education Association, says she’s doesn’t have an issue with the CDC updating social distancing guidance for schools. She just doesn’t feel enforcing those recommendations is practical in a full-time face-to-face learning environment.
She added the social distancing guidance for both inside and outside of the classroom still doesn’t add up.
Throughout this semester, East says some school workers have expressed major concerns to the association about being able to successfully enforce social distancing requirements on the school grounds. The biggest areas of concern is keeping students apart in the hallways, cafeteria spaces and parking lots.
East says the CDC recommending school desks be three feet apart in the classrooms is fine, but also says to expect students to stay six feet apart in other parts of the school is just unrealistic.
“Being back in the schools face-to-face five days a week does not fit in the CDC guidelines for social distancing,” said East. “It is impossible. So either disregard [this], hope for the best, or stay hybrid and don’t force the five days [of traditional learning] because you can’t do both. It’s impossible to ask school districts to do all of those things.”
The CDC website also states its data may differ from state and local websites for numerous reasons, including differences in how data were collected.
The site recommends visiting each state’s local health department website for the most updated data.
