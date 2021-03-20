Grand Strand parents respond to updated CDC guidance for schools.

“With elementary schools, [the CDC is] saying take the plexiglass down,” said Alan Walters, Executive Director for Safety & Risk Management for Georgetown County School District. “The question would be when and how that would extend to the middle and high schools. We’re not going to do anything in Georgetown County School district until we get updated guidance from DHEC. The state department of education has turned it over to DHEC and their epidemiologists and medical team is going to look back and review [this updated guidance] and see if they need to make any adjustments to it.”