FIRST ALERT: A cool, cloudy, and windy first day of spring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cool temperatures, breezy winds, and a few showers are all in the forecast for the first official day of spring. After a chilly start to our morning, high temperatures today will only warm into the middle 50s this afternoon. Once we factor in the gusty winds, feels like temperatures will likely remain in the 40s for the better part of the day. A few spotty showers will be possible as well mainly along the Grand Strand. Only a 30% chance of rain is on the way, which will keep skies overcast throughout today.
Wind speeds all weekend could gust up to 30+ mph at times. These winds are out of the north, which are helping to keep cool temperatures in place. It’s a good idea to make sure outdoor furniture or décor is secure and stable with today’s wind forecast.
The second half of the weekend will be essentially a carbon copy of what we’ll see today. The only exception will be temperatures that are a few degrees warmer as highs top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The good news? Warmer temperatures and increasing sunshine are on the way as we head into the new week. By Monday, temperatures will be right around our seasonable average for this time of year.
