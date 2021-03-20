FIRST ALERT: A cool, cloudy, and windy first day of spring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably cool temperatures, breezy winds, and a few showers are all in the forecast for the first official day of spring. After a chilly start to our morning, high temperatures today will only warm into the middle 50s this afternoon. Once we factor in the gusty winds, feels like temperatures will likely remain in the 40s for the better part of the day. A few spotty showers will be possible as well mainly along the Grand Strand. Only a 30% chance of rain is on the way, which will keep skies overcast throughout today.