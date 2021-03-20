DHEC: Over 700 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9 additional deaths

Newberry Hospital is no longer allowing visitors due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. (Source: WIS)
By WMBF News Staff | March 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated March 20 at 11:05 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 720 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 458,723 and deaths to 7,928, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 39 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. In Florence County, eight new virus cases were reported and no additional deaths



According to DHEC, 24,100 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.9%.

