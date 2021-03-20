Detective helps restore memorial for Gannon Stauch in Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBF) - A Florida detective recently pitched in to help restore a memorial honoring Gannon Stauch.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office shared new images of the restored memorial on Facebook.
Officials said one of the department’s detectives took the time to personally restore and resurrect a cross placed at the memorial.
The cross had deteriorated over time due to the environment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives and victim advocates visited the site Thursday to place the cross among other flowers, stuffed animals and other parts of the memorial.
The department said they all pitched “to ensure even our most vulnerable are never forgotten.”
Gannon’s body was found last March in Santa Rosa County after the 11-year-old was reported missing from Colorado in January 2020.
His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been charged with his death and was most recently allowed to represent herself in court by a judge.
While Gannon was reported missing in Colorado, he was born in Loris and members of his family still live in the area.
He had moved to Colorado with his father.
