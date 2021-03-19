S.C. National Guard administers over 52K COVID-19 vaccines to residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina National Guard has hit another milestone in its mission to support the state’s pandemic efforts.
It announced on Friday that guardsmen have administered more than 52,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to residents at 80 different sites across South Carolina since the beginning of January.
At Gov. Henry McMaster’s order, the South Carolina National Guard has been mobilized since March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since that time, just under 600 soldiers and airmen have conducted more than 1,370 missions, assisted with COVID-19 testing of nearly 285,000 civilians across the state, medically screened more than 578,000 inmates at 17 different Department of Corrections facilities, participated in 62 facility sanitation missions, assisted five food banks to distribute more than 125,000 boxes of food and have conducted COVID-19 missions in all 46 counties of the state.
“Every time we’ve needed additional support in any of our many missions throughout the pandemic, the men and women of the South Carolina National Guard have answered the call and exceeded expectations,” McMaster said. " Their spirit of service, their expertise, and their consistent readiness have now resulted in over 52,000 shots getting to the South Carolinians who need it. On behalf of all South Carolinians, I would like to express my constant and sincere gratitude for these men and women.”
The South Carolina National Guard Joint Operations Center has also been activated during the pandemic along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division for a coordinated effort.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.