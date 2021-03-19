S.C. mother accused of disconnecting her child’s ventilator causing death, warrants say

SUMTER, SC (WYFF) - A South Carolina mother is accused of disconnecting her child’s medical ventilator that was deemed necessary to assist with the child’s breathing functions, according to warrants.
Sharma Ladile Harris, 37, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-year-old, according to arrest warrants.
The warrant said she disconnected the ventilator for about 10 hours on June 13, 2020.
Harris was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
She has a $75,000 bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
