Ribbon cutting scheduled for new Myrtle Beach Boardwalk mural

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new mural along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk continues to come to life.
The mural, a project for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Grand Strand, is being added to the alley outside of Gay Dolphin Gift Cove.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting Tuesday, April 6 to celebrate its completion, according to a post on Facebook.
The chamber is inviting supporters to attend the photo opportunity at 11 a.m.
When WMBF News stopped by the work site Friday, one week after the project got started, the artwork was already bringing a vibrant touch to the space.
