Myrtle Beach International Airport sees increase in travelers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The airline industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now flight bookings are picking back up.
Myrtle Beach International Airport is seeing a 12% increase in scheduled seats for this April compared to last April, a peak year for the airport.
Ryan Betcher, MYR spokesperson, said this is not only good for them, but the city of Myrtle Beach.
“In addition to providing these travel benefits for our local population, where they can go to these additional destinations, it’s hopefully going to bring more tourism and more visitors to our area,” Betcher said.
Betcher added the airport’s COVID-19 recovery rate is higher than the national average, and it’s been this way since June of last year.
Moving forward into the summer months, Betcher anticipates the airport to keep getting busier.
