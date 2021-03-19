Myrtle Beach to increase occupancy limits in city facilities, reopen City Hall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is easing some COVID-19 restrictions.
City facilities – including the Chapin Memorial Library, recreations centers, gyms, pools, and other spaces – will increase occupancy to 75% capacity effective Thursday, April 1, officials said.
City Hall and the City Services Building will also reopen Thursday, April 1, according to the city.
Many city buildings have been operating at reduced capacity or were closed to the public due to COVID-19.
The lobby of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center reopened on Monday.
“Private rentals at Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center and the Myrtle Beach Train Depot have returned to full capacity. Youth and Adult Sports will allow spectators again, with staff continuing to sanitize dugouts and high-touch surfaces,” the city said on Facebook.
The city is reminding the public that face masks may still be required indoors and temperature checks may be conducted.
Officials said board, commissions and committees may be conducted in-person or virtually, depending on the chairman’s preference.
Tentative plans call for city facilities to resume 100% occupancy on May 1, unless circumstances change, the city announced.
