Many homes in Grand Strand selling above asking price as real estate market gets more competitive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from real estate website Redfin says 36% of homes nationwide sold above asking price last month.
That’s the highest percentage ever recorded.
The trend is present in the Myrtle Beach area as well, according to realtors.
Devon Woodard with Beach Realty Group says more than half the homes he deals with lately sell above asking price, with many buyers coming in with strong offers.
“Any time I’ve put in an offer recently on single-family homes, it seems like you’ve had multiple offers within 12 to 24 hours,” said Woodard. “You’ve had three to four other offers you’re going to compete with.”
While it’s great news for sellers, buyers are having to put their best offer up almost immediately since home availability is vanishing so quickly.
“I am seeing them stay on the market usually less than 10 days,” said Drew Bennett, of Beach Realty Group.
Bennett says the market has changed drastically since the pandemic started.
“Less than a year ago, people could still put in their offer and take their time,” he said. “The negotiation could go on for like two days without the worry of someone else moving in on the property. It’s just not the case now.”
Many sellers were lucky to get rid of their homes at asking price just a year ago.
That clearly isn’t the case anymore.
Woodard says a big reason people are paying above asking price is due to many of the people moving here from northern states are simply able to pay that much.
“When you come from somewhere where you’re used to paying a lot of money in taxes, a lot of money on your house and stuff like that and just dealing with that, your money is – I hate to say it’s different money – but it is different money,” he said.
While no one has a crystal ball, realtors don’t see an end to this trend in the near future.
“Phones are just blowing up,” said Bennett. “I figure it’s got to possibly mellow out at one point or another. I’m just not seeing that happen any time soon.”
Bennett says he’s dealt with many clients moving from states with tighter COVID restrictions who had the thought of moving down to Myrtle Beach in two or three years, but because of South Carolina’s looser restrictions, those people have just decided to buy a home now rather than waiting.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.