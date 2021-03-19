Man charged in connection to deadly Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have a suspect in custody after a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Dillon County.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kentell Maurice Kelly.
The victim was found fatally shot inside a vehicle on Alton Court in the Fork community on March 7, according to deputies.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 31-year-old Christopher Jones.
Kelly faces charges of murder, possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is currently being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.
